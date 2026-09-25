More 70s and storms in Denver to end the week

It's a cloudy and cool start to our Friday and we're even seeing some light snow fall on the peaks across southwestern Colorado!

Friday will bring one last round of showers and thunderstorms by early afternoon. We'll see upper 60s by lunch, with highs in the low to mid-70s by 4 p.m. Storms will develop over the higher terrain by midday and then spread east through the afternoon and evening. We'll see a low risk of severe weather, but expect some rain, lightning and thunder for the early evening commute.

Once this clears out overnight, warmer and drier weather will settle in for the weekend! High pressure builds in, with temperatures likely reaching the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday. We could still see a few clouds over the mountains, especially Sunday, but overall it should be a great weekend. We'll be in the low 80s by kickoff at Sunday's Broncos game.

By early next week, another upper-level trough will move into the region, bringing cooler temperatures and another chance for showers and storms. Forecast confidence drops quite a bit at that point, so the exact timing and amount of precipitation are still uncertain.

There is also a decent chance for some accumulating snow in the mountains above 10,000 feet from late Monday into Tuesday. How much snow actually falls will depend on the track and strength of the storm, which are still coming into focus. For now, enjoy the warmer weekend before things turn unsettled again next week.

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