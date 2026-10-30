More 60s in store for Denver through the first of November

Cue the fog horn! We're seeing some areas of dense fog along the Front Range and Metro Area for the Friday morning commute. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m.

Skies will gradually clear along the I-25 corridor by lunch, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-60s by 4 p.m. The mountains will see more increasing cloud cover tonight and then a rain/snow mix will hit the Four Corners region by early Saturday morning. Saturday will start off cloudy across the plains but we'll see some gradual clearing and some very pleasant conditions for trick-or-treating on Saturday night. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s Saturday afternoon and then dip into the 50s after sunset.

A mild Halloween for the Denver Metro Area

Sunday is when things start to get a little more unsettled. Clouds and shower chances will increase as a weather system moves in, bringing a better chance for precipitation late Sunday and into Monday. Strong north to northwest winds are also possible across the plains as a cold front moves through.

By Monday, showers look more widespread, though the exact timing and coverage are still uncertain. Mountain snow is likely above about 8,500 feet, with snow levels dropping closer to 7,500 feet by Tuesday morning. The foothills and plains are a bit harder to call right now, but significant snowfall on the plains isn’t expected at this point. We'll likely see rain across the Metro Area, but could see a rain/snow mix closer to the Foothills and along the Palmer Divide.

Stay with Denver7 through the weekend as we track this next storm!

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