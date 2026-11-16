More 60s and sunshine across the Denver Metro Area to kick off the week

It's a sunny start to the week and temperatures will once again be well above normal for mid-November. We're seeing low 30s for the morning commute but will climb into the 60s this afternoon. The Denver Metro Area will be about 10 degrees above normal!

Tuesday will start off mostly sunny, with more highs in the 60s for the plains and 50s in the mountains. We'll see increasing clouds throughout the afternoon as our first of two storms this week approaches the state.

Two storms to roll through Colorado this week!

The first in this series of storms will quickly move across the state late Tuesday and Wednesday, with around 1 to 2 inches of snow possible in the mountains. Precipitation does not look likely in Denver, but it will turn breezy and cooler Wednesday across the metro area. Highs will be more seasonal for this time of year, with mid- to upper 50s on Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be dry and seasonal, with temperatures in the mid 50s. The second storm this week will move into Colorado on Friday. Right now, it doesn't look like a very impressive storm for Denver and it likely won't be our first snowfall of the season for the Eastern Plains. There's a chance that a few rain showers could briefly switch over to snow on Friday night.

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The mountains will see the brunt of the moisture with this second system which will be great for any weekend skiing or snowboarding! Stay with Denver7 as we track these two storms.

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