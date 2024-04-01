A weak and quick-moving storm will usher in some cool and wet weather for the start of April.

We'll see scattered rain and snow showers throughout the day, but little to no accumulation is expected. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s Monday afternoon along the Front Range, with 30s in the mountains.

Colorado’s high country will see a few more inches of snow Monday and some slick conditions over the high mountain passes.

This storm system will quickly move out tonight and we'll see some much warmer weather for the rest of the week. We'll see 50s on Tuesday, 60s on Wednesday and 70s by Thursday!

This warm weather will continue on Friday, with more sunshine and 70s for the Rockies home opener.

It will get a little cooler for the weekend and there's a chance of afternoon showers on both Saturday and Sunday.

March in Denver is historically the snowiest month, but as we roll into April, the metro's official snow gauge shows we lagged behind normal totals for the month by around 2 inches.

The reporting station at Denver International Airport recorded 9.2 inches of snow for the month of March compared to a monthly normal of around 11.5 inches.

Denver's cumulative snowfall totals for this winter season stand at 38.3 inches, which is around 8 inches behind the normal 46.4 inches expected by the end of March.

To view the Denver snowfall statistics infographics in fullscreen mode, click this link.

Monday will be the coolest and wettest day of the week for Denver

