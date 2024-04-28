Watch Now
Milder temperatures and only a few showers and storms Sunday

Highs in the upper 50s today, 70s and sunny on Monday
Denver7
Denver metro Sunday weather forecast
Posted at 8:34 AM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 10:34:14-04

Colorado saw widespread precipitation Saturday, with rain and morning snow for the metro area and snow piling up in the mountains, as high as 1 to 3 feet.

Snow totals

Scattered snow and rain showers are possible in the mountains Sunday, but Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have expired as of this morning.

There will be a chance for a few scattered showers and isolated storms across the metro-area and plains this afternoon.

Highs today will be milder, in the upper 50s to low 60s across the metro-area and plains. Skies clear overnight, with warmer and drier weather returning to start the week.

Ready for another warm up? The sunshine and 70-degree heat return Monday and Tuesday.

