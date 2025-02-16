Milder across the Denver metro Sunday. Heavy snow returns to the mountains this afternoon through Tuesday

DENVER - On Sunday, we'll start the day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions, but more snow is expected to start in the mountains by the afternoon.

Heavy snow accumulations are forecasted in the high country from Sunday night through Tuesday morning, with some mountain areas expecting up to 2 feet of snow. This will create significant impacts, especially on the roads and ski areas.

⚠️ Travelers beware!



Mountain snow returns today, becoming locally heavy overnight and through Monday evening.



Although the northern mountains will again receive the most snow, the I-70 corridor will also see significant impacts.



Plan ahead 👉 https://t.co/2Yc05F34F8 #COwx pic.twitter.com/csuwCZbZQZ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 16, 2025

The snow will move southward from the northern mountains and will likely cause disruptions to both the Sunday evening and Monday morning commutes in the high country.

Winter storm watches go into effect Sunday night through Tuesday morning of 10 to 24 inches of snow.

As we move into Monday, the snow will spread across the plains, with light accumulations possible for areas along the Wyoming and Nebraska borders.

By Monday evening and overnight, snow will move southeast across the plains, with some areas expecting a few inches of snow, especially in the eastern parts of the region. In addition to the snow, arctic air will begin to push into northeastern Colorado, bringing much colder temperatures.

Highs on Monday will be in the teens on the northeastern plains, with temperatures reaching around 40 degrees in southern Colorado.

kmgh

The cold air will stick around on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures struggling to warm up. It will feel especially cold across the plains, with many areas experiencing highs in the 20s and 30s. However, by Thursday, we will begin to see temperatures rise again, and by the weekend, the weather will moderate, with milder temperatures returning to the area.

In summary: Expect ongoing snow in the mountains, slick roads, and potential fog overnight. The cold will intensify early next week, followed by a gradual warm-up toward the weekend. This active weather pattern will continue, keeping conditions dynamic and requiring careful attention to the forecast.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.