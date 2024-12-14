Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Mild, with mid to upper 50s and mostly sunny skies in Denver this weekend

Some light snow on the way to the mountains Saturday night
Denver7 Forecast- 12/14/24 A dry and warmer than average weekend is ahead.. Highs in the 50s Saturday and Sunday in Denver.
Poster image (44).jpg
Denver's Super 7-Day Forecast
Posted

DENVER — It'll be a beautiful start to the weekend with lots of sun and highs in the mid-50s Saturday across the Front Range.

Another storm rolls into the state Saturday evening, bringing a brief burst of snow to the High Country between 5pm and 10pm. We'll see a stronger wave move through the northern mountains Sunday, bringing a few more inches of fresh powder.

That storm will bring a few more clouds to the Front Range Sunday along with gusty winds. Highs will remain in the mid-50s though.

We'll start next week with gusty winds and highs in the upper 40s. Another storm cruises into the state Tuesday evening, bringing more snow to the mountains and perhaps a few flurries to the metro Tuesday evening.

That storm moves out, and clearing skies move in by the middle of next week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team