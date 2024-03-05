It will be another pretty and chilly start to the day with plenty of sunshine for the Tuesday morning drive.

Snow continues in the mountains Tuesday, and we may see a few showers roll east over the plains by nightfall. Temperatures will climb into the low 50s, with increasing clouds Tuesday afternoon.

Skies will clear out overnight and Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. We'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

Another strong system is set to roll in by the end of the week, producing more heavy mountain snow and the chance for some rain/snow across the metro area Thursday into Friday.

We'll see highs in the 40s on Thursday and 30s on Friday.

Mild weather continues in Denver through midweek

