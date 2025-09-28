Mild temperatures with isolated mountain showers possible Sunday and Monday

It’s another pleasant fall day across Colorado, with mild temperatures continuing.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid-80s across the plains and 70s in the mountains.

Skies are expected to be mostly sunny, with just a few afternoon clouds over the plains.

Showers and isolated storms will favor the mountains, but a few showers could drift into the plains by Sunday evening.

Highs will still be a few degrees above normal, making it a great day to head into the high country for leaf-peeping.

Colors are nearing their peak in many mountain valleys but be aware of showers over the mountains.

Tonight, it cools off quickly except for the 40s and 50s for the plains and 30s in the valleys.

Monday carries our best chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms along the Front Range.

While nothing severe is expected, keep an umbrella handy if you have outdoor plans.

Tuesday and midweek look quieter with mostly sunny skies and highs staying mild.

By the end of the week, another system could bring cooler air into the region.

