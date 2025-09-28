Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Mild temperatures with isolated mountain showers possible Sunday and Monday

Today’s highs in the 80s and a few afternoon showers in the mountains. Storm chances increase Monday, then mild and mostly dry weather returns for Tuesday and midweek.
Sunday stays warm with highs in the 80s and scattered mountain showers. A few showers could reach the plains. Storm chances grow Monday before drier, mild weather returns by midweek.
Mild temperatures with isolated mountain showers possible Sunday and Monday
wxphotos.png
Sunday afternoon highs in the 80s 9-28
Sunday mtn showers 9-28
Posted
and last updated

It’s another pleasant fall day across Colorado, with mild temperatures continuing.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid-80s across the plains and 70s in the mountains.

Sunday afternoon highs in the 80s 9-28

Skies are expected to be mostly sunny, with just a few afternoon clouds over the plains.

Showers and isolated storms will favor the mountains, but a few showers could drift into the plains by Sunday evening.

Highs will still be a few degrees above normal, making it a great day to head into the high country for leaf-peeping.

Colors are nearing their peak in many mountain valleys but be aware of showers over the mountains.

Sunday mtn showers 9-28

Tonight, it cools off quickly except for the 40s and 50s for the plains and 30s in the valleys.

Monday carries our best chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms along the Front Range.

While nothing severe is expected, keep an umbrella handy if you have outdoor plans.

Tuesday and midweek look quieter with mostly sunny skies and highs staying mild.

By the end of the week, another system could bring cooler air into the region.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
yv fort collins for promo.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice

What stories need to be heard in Fort Collins?