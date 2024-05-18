Watch Now
Mild Saturday with scattered PM storms; warmer and drier Sunday

It'll be a sunny start to your Saturday but a cold front will slide across the state, helping to spark a few evening storms.
Denver7 forecast- 5/18/24. Sunny skies to start the weekend. Highs will be pleasant, in the 70s. Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible through evening.
Posted at 8:41 AM, May 18, 2024
Denver International Airport hit 82-degrees on Friday, marking the hottest day of 2024 so far. The last time it was 82-degrees was 209 days ago on October 21, 2023!

A cold front will slip across the state early Saturday, dropping daytime highs a bit. The Denver metro area will be in the mid-70s Saturday. Keep your eyes to the sky though! Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the late afternoon and into the evening.

"These showers and storms will not have very heavy rain associated with them and likely minimal hail," according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. "However, they may create strong wind gusts up to 45 mph."

It'll be a bit warmer and drier on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s around the Urban Corridor.

If you're running in the Colfax Marathon, load up on sunscreen! We're in for mild mornings but the temperatures will warm up fast both Saturday and Sunday.

Another cold front will drop into the state early next week, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and a better chance of afternoon and evening storms Monday and Tuesday.

