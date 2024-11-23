Mild & dry in Denver Saturday; mountain snow Sunday

DENVER – It's the warm before the next storm! The November heat sticks around for one more day ahead of more winter weather in the mountains and a big cool down in the metro.

A ridge of high pressure anchored atop Colorado will continue to usher in warmer than average conditions across the state. Temperatures will soar into the low-60s again on Saturday along the Interstate 25 corridor.

Our next storm is not far off, though, and it will bring in much cooler temperatures and a chance of rain and snow early next week.

Snow will develop in the mountains on Sunday, and we'll see a chance of light snow across the metro area late Sunday night into Monday morning.

A cold front will sweep across the state, dropping daytime highs into the 40s Monday.

It'll be a little up and down next week, with a series of systems that will bring some decent snow to the mountains just in time for the holiday. Denver could see some accumulating snowfall on Wednesday with most of it moving out by Thursday morning.

It'll be a chilly Thanksgiving holiday. We'll be in the 20s for the annual Turkey Trot in Washington Park with highs in the mid-30s on Thanksgiving afternoon.

