Mild and sunny for Christmas Eve, then rain & snow chances return

DENVER- This Christmas Eve, expect mild and quiet conditions across the region.

Mostly sunny skies and highs Tuesday will be well above average, in the low to upper 50s across the Front Range and plains. Expect increasing clouds, but dry conditions in the mountains through the day where highs will be in the 30s to low 40s.

Our average afternoon high temperatures in Denver for the week of Christmas should be near 43 degrees. We'll see highs near 60 degrees out at Denver International Airport under plenty of sunshine.

The next storm system rolls in just in time for Christmas.

We're expecting to see more snow in the mountains on Christmas Day — a nice present for skiers and boarders — with a few afternoon/evening showers possible around the Denver metro area. Rain has the potential to change to light snow late in the evening.

No major travel impacts are expected.

It'll stay above average and dry Thursday, with highs back in the 50s.

Another storm has the potential to bring light snow back to the high country and a few showers, but mostly just cloud coverage across the plains on Friday.

This weekend, temperatures warm back to the upper 50s to low 60s!

