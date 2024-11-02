Mild and dry Saturday in Denver, with mountain snow Sunday

It's a beautiful start to the month of November with seasonal temperatures and plenty of sunshine across Colorado.

It'll be a mild and dry start to the weekend. Look for high temperatures in the low to mid 60s along the Urban Corridor Saturday.

Late Saturday night, an upper-level trough will start moving into the mountains, bringing scattered rain and snow showers by early Sunday morning. Snow coverage will become more widespread over the high country through the day tomorrow.

This storm will move into the Denver metro area Sunday night into Monday morning. A strong cold front will push across the state ushering it chilly temperatures and a bit of snow Monday. Right now, it looks like around 1-3 inches of snow accumulation is possible over the Denver area, more to the south, over the Palmer Divide.

We'll get a brief lull Tuesday in between storms but daytime highs will still be cooler in the low to mid 50s. It'll be dry though so don't forget to get out and vote!

We’ll be watching another storm system dive south from the northern Rockies, which could bring more cold, unsettled weather our way Wednesday continuing through the rest of the work week.

