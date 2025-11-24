DENVER — It's going to be a pretty mild start to the week and we're in for some quiet travel weather leading up to Thanksgiving.

We'll see lots of sunshine Monday morning, with temperatures in the upper 50s by the afternoon across the plains. It will be dry in the mountains Monday, but there will be the chance for some light snow across the northern and central mountains by Monday night.

There will be some changes in the next 24 hours as a fast-moving system sweeps in from the Pacific Northwest. Expect increasing winds Monday, with colder temperatures by Tuesday. This will be a dry system for the plains but it will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler on Tuesday.

Heading toward Thanksgiving, the weather looks to settle down. Winds will ease and temperatures will climb back into the low 50s on Wednesday and mid to upper 50s on Thursday. It will be chilly but dry early Thursday for the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot.

A stronger storm will roll through this weekend and it looks like Denver will finally see its first snow of the season! Temperatures will dip into the 30s, with a chance of snow on Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned for details.

Mild and dry in Denver through Thanksgiving

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.