Mild and dry in Denver for the next two days

Today will stay slightly cooler today, but still a few degrees above average for late March. We'll see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for lower elevations and in the 40s in the mountains. Plenty of sunshine statewide!

Temperatures will remain about 5 to 10 degrees above normal through Saturday before our next storm hits the plains on Sunday.

Two more days in the 60s before rain or snow Sunday

This next storm will bring a better chance of snow to the mountains. Highs will be in the 60s on the plains Saturday but dropping into the 50s on Sunday. There will be rain and snow showers in the mountains on Saturday.

As the storm develops on Sunday, heavy snow will be hitting the high country while rain begins on the plains. Sunday night and Monday, expect colder weather with moderate snow in Denver early Monday.

This next storm will not be as potent as the one last week, but will serve as a reminder that late March and early spring are still snowy times in the Denver area!

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cool, but dry, followed by another chance for rain and snow next Thursday.

