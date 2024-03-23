Mild and breezy Saturday in Denver, rain and snow on Sunday

Temperatures will remain about 5 to 10 degrees above normal through Saturday before our next storm hits the plains on Sunday, bringing the chance for heavy snowfall in the mountains and several inches of snow in the metro.

Highs will be in the 60s today in Denver, but dropping into the 50s on Sunday. There will be widely scattered light rain and snow showers in the mountains on Saturday.

As the storm develops on Sunday, heavy snow is set to impact the high country while rain begins on the plains. Sunday night and Monday, expect colder weather with moderate snow in Denver into early Monday.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, snow totals could reach up to 6 inches in some southern and western suburbs but will remain near 2 to 4 inches across most of the metro.

The mountains and parts of the foothills will see heavier snow.

This next storm will not be as potent as the one last week, but will serve as a reminder that late March and early spring are still snowy times in the Denver area!

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cool, but dry, followed by milder weather Thursday and then another chance for rain and snow next Friday.

