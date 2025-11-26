DENVER — It's a chilly but dry start to the day. We'll see increasing clouds Wednesday morning, with partly sunny skies through the afternoon. Temperatures will be pretty seasonal for this time of year. You'll find upper 40s along the Front Range, with 30s and light snow in the mountains.

Skies will clear out Wednesday night and we'll see more sunshine on Thanksgiving and it will be a few degrees warmer. We'll see low to mid 50s on the plains and upper 30s to low 40s in the mountains. It will be a quiet day for any travel and outdoor plans across the state.

Friday is now the warmest day on our seven-day forecast. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 50s to end the week!

We are tracking some much bigger changes for the weekend! While models still vary, they agree on much colder air and a good chance of light snow across northern Colorado and the metro area.

Highs on the plains could stay below freezing, with lows in the teens. Moderate mountain snowfall looks likely, with light snow possible across the plains.

Travel impacts, especially in the high country, are increasingly possible.

Mild across Colorado on Thanksgiving

