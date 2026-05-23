Memorial Day weekend forecast: Warm days, limited storm chances

DENVER — It’s Memorial Day weekend; we’re expecting warmer and drier weather across the Denver metro area and Colorado.

This weekend will bring favorable conditions for outdoor plans and holiday travel.

Saturday afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s, with mostly dry conditions across the plains.

There is a chance of a few isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms that could develop over the mountains.

Sunday temperatures will climb into the lower to mid-80s under mostly sunny conditions.

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Memorial Day will stay warm with slightly higher moisture levels.

This system will lead to a better chance of scattered showers and storms, especially over the mountains and eastern plains.

Conditions for the Bolder Boulder look favorable Monday morning, with mild temperatures and mainly dry weather expected during the race.

However, much of the day is expected to remain dry.

A more active weather pattern is expected to return on Tuesday with increasing chances of storms through the week.

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