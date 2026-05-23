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Memorial Day weekend forecast: Warm days, limited storm chances

Warm and mostly dry weather is expected across Colorado this Memorial Day weekend, with highs climbing into the 80s by Sunday and only isolated afternoon storms possible.
Memorial weekend forecast
Denver7
Memorial weekend forecast
Monday showers chances
Bolder Boulder Afternoon High
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DENVER — It’s Memorial Day weekend; we’re expecting warmer and drier weather across the Denver metro area and Colorado.

This weekend will bring favorable conditions for outdoor plans and holiday travel.

Saturday afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s, with mostly dry conditions across the plains.

There is a chance of a few isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms that could develop over the mountains.

Sunday temperatures will climb into the lower to mid-80s under mostly sunny conditions.

Memorial weekend forecast

Memorial Day will stay warm with slightly higher moisture levels.

This system will lead to a better chance of scattered showers and storms, especially over the mountains and eastern plains.

Conditions for the Bolder Boulder look favorable Monday morning, with mild temperatures and mainly dry weather expected during the race.

However, much of the day is expected to remain dry.

A more active weather pattern is expected to return on Tuesday with increasing chances of storms through the week.

Monday showers chances

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