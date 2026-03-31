DENVER — The last day of March is finally going to feel like March. A cold front is rolling in early Tuesday morning and as winds switch out the of the north, we'll see some cooler air pool in across the plains.

We're in for partly cloudy skies Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 40s for the morning commute. Temperatures will hover in the 40s through the morning before a 10-degree warmup through the afternoon. This next storm will bring mostly cloudy skies to the Denver area with light rain showers in the early evening. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 50s along the Interstate 25 corridor and that's seasonal for this time of year.

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory will go into effect Tuesday at 6 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. Wednesday for much of Colorado's high country. It'll finally feel and look more like winter across the Rockies as mountain towns brace for 6 to 12 inches of much-needed snow.

The Denver metro area will see more widespread rain on Wednesday as highs peak into the upper 50s and low 60s — again, very seasonal for early April.

We'll get a brief break from the wet weather Thursday as a fast moving ridge builds into the state in between storms. Look for highs in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies across the Denver metro.

Another system dives into the state early Friday morning, bringing another round of heavy snow to the mountains. It'll drop temperatures into the 50s again in Denver with some scattered rain and possibly snow showers mixing in Friday evening. Stay tuned for the timing, as it could be a soggy end to the Rockies home opener.

Skies will clear Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. So far, we're expecting warmer, drier weather for Easter Sunday along the Front Range.

Weather will finally feel like March across the Denver metro area

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