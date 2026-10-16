Lots of sunshine across Colorado to end the week

It's a cold start our Friday as temperatures have dipped below freezing across the Denver metro area, with teens and 20s in the mountains! We are seeing plenty of sunshine and much warmer weather will settle in this weekend.

Friday will be sunny but chilly, with temperatures staying below normal for this time of year. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees across the Plains. Another cold night is expected Friday night, with temperatures dropping into the mid- to upper 30s near Denver, with more below freezing temperatures north and east of the Metro Area.

A cool but sunny end to the week!

Warmer weather will return this weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds across the region. Highs will climb into the mid- to upper 70s on Saturday, making for some great college football weather! We'll see low 70s on Sunday, with just a few building clouds.

Warm weather is expected to continue through the middle of next week, with temperatures remaining above normal for this time of year. We're typically in the low to mid-60s by the middle of October. Most of the Eastern Plains and the Denver metro area should stay mainly dry, while a few showers may develop over the mountains on Monday.

By late next week, our next storm system is expected to move into the region, bringing a better chance for showers and mountain snow. Temperatures will dip starting Thursday, with more seasonal highs near Denver.

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