Lots of sunshine across Colorado this weekend

DENVER— It's going to be another beautiful fall day and with temperatures in the low to mid-50s...we'll see more melting! There's still plenty of snow on those north facing lawns!

The weather pattern will remain fairly quiet through the weekend. We'll see more sunshine and 50s on the plains Saturday.

A weak disturbance could bring some light snow to the mountains Saturday night and the winds will kick up across the plains.

Skies will quickly clear, with more sunshine on Sunday! Temperatures will sit in the low-50s on Sunday for the Broncos game under mostly sunny skies.

So far, it looks like the next winter-like storm to impact the Front Range and Denver metro will arrive late Monday night into Tuesday.

A strong cold front will drop daytime highs from the 50s Monday into the 30s Tuesday.

Light snowfall and gusty winds are possible around the Denver metro Tuesday with some clearing Wednesday.

