Light snow wraps up, bitter cold settles in

DENVER — The coldest air of the season has officially arrived across the Denver metro and the Front Range.

Light snow and flurries moved through early this morning, and while most of the accumulation has already wrapped up, a few slick spots are still possible through mid-morning.

Once the sun comes up, roads should dry out quickly.

A strong cold front pushed through before sunrise, bringing colder air and just enough moisture for light snow for some areas.

Most areas will only end up with a dusting, but higher totals fell in the mountains.

Travel in the high country will improve through the morning as snow tapers off.

A big drop from the last couple of days, with highs today staying near or just below freezing across the Denver to Fort Collins corridor.

Temperatures plunge into single digits and low teens across the metro tonight.

Sunday night looks just as cold, if not a touch colder in some areas.

Another round of light to moderate mountain snow returns Sunday night.

For the lower elevations, the chances for any measurable snow stay small, though a few flurries can’t be ruled out.

The start of the work week will be slightly milder but still chilly, and mostly dry.

