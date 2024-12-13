DENVER — It's going to be a mild end to the week across the Denver metro area!

A weak storm will bring some snow to the Colorado high country and it will be slightly cooler across the Eastern Plains.

Design by Landon Haaf

Low temperatures are dipping into the 20s around the Front Range this morning, with single digits and teens across the high country.

This storm doesn't look too impressive, but it will bring some light snow to the mountains. It could bring up to 3 inches of snow to the mountains above 9,000 feet from late morning through early evening.

The city will see partly sunny skies with a very slight chance of a few flurries later in the day.

Have any weekend plans? Get outside! It stays mild and dry Saturday and Sunday in the Denver area with highs in the 50s. The northern mountains will get another round of snow Sunday into Monday, bringing a few more inches of fresh powder to the mountains.

We'll start next week with gusty winds and highs in the upper 40s. Another storm cruises into the state Tuesday evening, bringing more snow to the mountains and perhaps a few flurries to the metro early Wednesday morning.

Unseasonably warm weather in Denver for mid-December through the weekend

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.