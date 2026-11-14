DENVER — After spending eight days in a row in the 60s and 70s, today will mark the start of a cooler and more unsettled stretch of weather for Colorado and metro Denver.

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Areas of dense fog this morning will give way to cloudy skies and cool temperatures this afternoon, with our high only warming into the lower 50s. An incoming storm will spread snow into the mountains throughout the day, with 1-3" possible for the central mountains, and as much as 4-8" in the San Juans. Given the expected track of our storm, any rain that reaches Denver will be light, with the bulk of the storm impacting Southern Colorado. If we do see any showers today, these would come mainly between 4-10 pm.

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Lingering low level moisture will keep areas of fog in our forecast Sunday morning. Sunshine will return by the afternoon, allowing for highs to climb into the upper 50s.

Light mountain snow Saturday, with a few rain showers this evening in Denver

High pressure will influence our weather early next week, with a return to lower 60s on the Front Range, and dry skies from the mountains to the Plains.

Starting Wednesday, our weather looks to take a turn, with at least two storms on the horizon as we look ahead to next week and next weekend. Wednesday's storm will bring more light snow to the mountains, with the storm mainly dry for the lower elevation areas. In Denver, we could see a few isolated showers on Wednesday, but no snow.

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Another storm that will follow is still causing a lot of chaos in the longer range models. There's been a lot of run-to-run changes on the weather models, and high variance between the different longer range models. This far out, it is too soon to nail down any sort of storm specifics, such as snow totals and hour-by-hour timing. That said, we do think that this storm will bring Denver a solid chance of accumulating snowfall for the first time this season. Stay tuned...

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