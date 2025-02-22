Watch Now
Let the great melt begin, Denver

Temperatures will skyrocket into the 50s and 60s this weekend, and the February heat sticks around next week
Denver7's Katie LaSalle has a look at our "spring-like" forecast to wrap up February. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s this weekend, through next week.
The great melt will begin this weekend! Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday!

Gusty winds may develop late Saturday over higher terrian, which may lead to some areas of blowing or drifting snow over the mountains and foothills.

We'll stay dry across Colorado through the weekend. Our next chance for some light northern mountain snow arrives early Monday.

So far, it looks like the mild, above-average February weather conditions will stick around through next week.

The metro-area should also stay dry, breezy at times, but enjoy the "taste of Spring" we'll see, with highs in the 50s and 60s through the end of the month!

