Large hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes possible across Colorado's Eastern Plains

DENVER — It's a mostly sunny and mild start to the day, but we're in for some bumpy weather by Monday afternoon, especially across Colorado's Eastern Plains.

Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

Large hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes possible across Eastern Plains

We'll see quiet conditions through lunch, with thunderstorms developing near Denver by 2 p.m. These storms will pick up steam on the Eastern Plains and there's a risk of larger hail, damaging winds and even a few isolated tornadoes. The strongest storms will likely develop east of Interstate 25 and then push farther east by late afternoon.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s and that's pretty close to our seasonal norms for early June.

There will be a chance of afternoon storms through midweek, with highs near 80 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Warmer and drier weather will move in by the end of the week as a ridge of high pressure strengthens over the region. We'll see fewer storms and highs in the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

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