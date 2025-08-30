Labor Day weekend forecast: Rainy start, sunny finish for Denver and the mountains

DENVER — If you're spending Labor Day weekend in Mile High City or heading up to the mountains of northern Colorado, here’s your forecast to help plan it right.

Saturday kicks off with scattered morning showers across the region — including Denver followed by another chance of afternoon showers and storms.

Some storms could bring brief heavy rain and gusty winds especially in stronger cells.

Luckily, models suggest a midday break in the action, so you might catch a dry stretch to get outside.

Whether you're hiking near Estes Park or just out running errands in town, it’s a good idea to have a rain jacket.

The rest of the weekend brings a welcome change.

Sunday and Labor Day (Monday) will be warmer, drier, and mostly sunny — perfect for outdoor plans.

Sunday could have a few isolated showers in the morning but mainly dry throughout the day.

Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s in Denver, and clear, mild weather in the high country as well.

Cool mornings and warm afternoons make it ideal for everything from camping to cookouts.

We can expect drier air to continue through Tuesday but, pop-up showers could return. make a headline for this

