Kicking off December with sunshine and milder temperatures across Colorado

A dry and mild stretch of weather is ahead, with low 50s today and tomorrow. Nearing 60 degrees by Tuesday.
DENVER— It'll be a beautiful Sunday across Colorado with plenty of sunshine, seasonal temperatures and good traveling weather.

Temperatures will will be in the low 50s this afternoon across the metro-area and plains. Dry weather will stick around statewide for the day. Our northern and central mountain towns will mainly see highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Quiet weather will continue through next week, with light winds across the plains and fewer gusts in the mountains starting later today.

The weather will be stable with light winds statewide and temperatures climbing into the mid 50s to low 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday for the Denver metro area.

By the end of the week, there is some uncertainty about whether temperatures will stay warm or cool slightly. A weak cold front could bring cooler air, but most models agree that dry conditions will continue.

