January feels more like early-spring as mild, dry weather continues

DENVER — The next few days, we’re looking at an unusually mild and quiet stretch for January.

This is all due to a high-pressure system building to the west of us, bringing drier and warmer air to our state.

Sunday will be another quiet day with temperatures expected to run warmer than average.

Sunday afternoon highs are expected to reach the 50s across much of the plains.

Denver7 Denver7

Some areas, including the Palmer Divide, may be slightly cooler due to the lingering snowpack.

If you are heading to the mountains today, it’s expected to top out in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Denver7

The mild and dry trend is expected to continue into Monday, with temperatures expected to rise a few degrees higher.

Highs across the plains and along the I-25 corridor will range from the mid-50s to near 60 degrees, while mountain valleys warm into the 40s.

Cooler air arrives later in the week, bringing seasonable temperatures.

Denver7

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.