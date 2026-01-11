Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
January feels more like early-spring as mild, dry weather continues

A calm pattern continues across Colorado on Sunday, with dry conditions and above-average temperatures Definitely feeling more like early spring than mid-winter these upcoming days.
Gaspar Zaldo
Monday's afternoon high
DENVER — The next few days, we’re looking at an unusually mild and quiet stretch for January.

This is all due to a high-pressure system building to the west of us, bringing drier and warmer air to our state.

Sunday will be another quiet day with temperatures expected to run warmer than average.

Sunday afternoon highs are expected to reach the 50s across much of the plains.

Some areas, including the Palmer Divide, may be slightly cooler due to the lingering snowpack.

If you are heading to the mountains today, it’s expected to top out in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

The mild and dry trend is expected to continue into Monday, with temperatures expected to rise a few degrees higher.

Highs across the plains and along the I-25 corridor will range from the mid-50s to near 60 degrees, while mountain valleys warm into the 40s.

Cooler air arrives later in the week, bringing seasonable temperatures.

