Hottest weekend of the year so far for Denver

It's the hottest weekend of the year so far! Denver hit an official high of 97 degrees on Saturday and today will be just a couple of degrees cooler.

We'll see plenty of sunshine early on, with temperatures quickly climbing into the low to mid-80s by lunch and highs in the mid- to upper 90s by 4 p.m. Look for plenty of sunshine although it could be a bit hazy at times. Smoke from fires burning near the Colorado and Utah state line will continue to push north and east across the plains.

The winds will pick up this weekend and that will lead to some elevated fire danger across the state, especially across the high country and Western Slope. A new red flag warning has been issued for most of western Colorado. We'll see wind gusts up to 50 mph and relative humidity dropping down below 10 percent.

Temperatures will hover right around 90 degrees as we head into next week, with more sunshine and mainly dry conditions. There is a slight chance of isolated storms over northeastern Colorado on Tuesday, but pretty dry otherwise for the next 5 to 7 days.

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