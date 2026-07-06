DENVER — It's going to be a scorcher of a day as temperatures soar about 10 degrees above normal across the Denver metro area.

We'll see 60s and even a few 70s for the early morning commute. Denver will quickly warm into the low 90s by lunch, with highs in the upper 90s by 4 p.m., and that's about 10 degrees above normal.



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Hot weather to kick off the week across Colorado

A few isolated storms are possible Monday afternoon. The best chances will be along the Front Range, Palmer Divide and Cheyenne Ridge, but many areas will stay dry. Smoke could also make for hazy skies at times, especially early in the day.

Storm chances increase Tuesday as more moisture returns to the region. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected, with the highest coverage from the Front Range east onto the plains. Some stronger storms will be possible, bringing gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning.

Wednesday will likely be the most active day of the week, with another round of scattered to numerous thunderstorms. A few storms could become strong or severe, especially east of the Front Range. In the mountains, isolated dry thunderstorms could develop, creating a risk for new wildfire starts where little rainfall occurs.

By Thursday and into next weekend, storm chances gradually decrease as a strong ridge of high pressure builds back over the Rockies. A few storms are still possible Thursday, but the bigger story will become the building heat.

It gets even hotter this weekend! Skies will clear and Denver will likely see its first triple-digit day of the year.

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