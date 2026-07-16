Hot weather sticks around today with poor air quality for metro Denver

This morning starts off warm, and we’re in for another hot day across the area. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s along the I-25 corridor, with even warmer temperatures expected over the next few days. Fire danger will stay elevated thanks to the heat, dry air, and occasional gusty winds, though conditions should remain just below Red Flag criteria.

This afternoon and evening, a few showers and thunderstorms may develop over the mountains, especially along and south of I-70. Most communities on the plains will stay dry with plenty of sunshine. Storm coverage will remain pretty limited through Saturday as dry air continues to dominate.

The heat builds even more through the weekend, with Sunday shaping up to be the hottest day. Many lower elevation locations will reach the upper 90s, and a few spots could briefly top 100 degrees. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat.

A change begins late Sunday and continues into early next week as monsoonal moisture finally returns to Colorado. That will bring cooler temperatures along with a much better chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across the region.

By Monday through Wednesday, the atmosphere looks much more favorable for widespread rain, especially in the mountains. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall due to slow movement and abundant moisture. While it’s too early to pinpoint exactly where the heaviest rain will fall, the overall pattern looks much wetter than what we’ve seen over the past week.

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