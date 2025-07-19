Hot weather sticks around for the weekend with highs in the 90s; storms expected Saturday

DENVER – The weather pattern is staying pretty active starting through the weekend. Each afternoon will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially over the mountains and foothills. Some of these storms could be a bit stronger, especially on Saturday afternoon and evening, with a chance for gusty winds and hail in the northeastern part of the state.

If you’re out and about in the afternoons, keep an eye on the sky and be prepared for changing weather.

Today’s storms are mostly forming over the higher terrain and moving slowly, so there’s a chance for some pockets of heavier rainfall. Wind gusts could hit around 40 mph with these storms, especially across the foothills and plains. Northeast Colorado could see a few stronger storms due to slightly better conditions for instability, but overall the severe threat stays low for most areas today.

Cloud cover overnight will keep temperatures a bit warmer than usual. Saturday is shaping up to be the most active day of the weekend. A southwest flow aloft will bring in more moisture, increasing the chances for stronger storms east of I-25, these capable of producing large hail and strong winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of northeastern Colorado in a Slight Risk for severe weather, so it’s definitely something to watch closely.

90°+ stretch sets up across the Denver metro this weekend and beyond

As we head into Sunday and early next week, we’ll see a shift toward a warmer and drier trend. While isolated mountain storms will still pop up, especially in the afternoons, the activity should be less widespread.

Temperatures will remain hot across the lower elevations, with highs in the 90s sticking around through the week.By midweek, moisture could make a return as monsoonal flow wraps around a strong high-pressure system over the central U.S. This may bring back some better storm chances later in the week, especially for the mountains.

For now, expect hot and mostly dry weather to start the week, with a return to more typical afternoon storms possible as we head toward the following weekend.

