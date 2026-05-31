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Hot weather heading our way for our first week of June

Severe weather a possibility into Monday
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has the latest foecast for 5/31.
Severe weather returns for Monday
Severe outlook for Monday
Monday forecast in Denver
Colorado highs on Monday
Monday morning planner
Posted

Tonight will be quiet across the area with mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures. A few clouds may drift in overnight, but most locations will stay dry with light winds.

Monday forecast in Denver

Monday starts off partly cloudy, then turns more active during the afternoon and evening. Strong thunderstorms are possible, especially east of the foothills and across the plains. Some storms could produce large hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

The threat for thunderstorms continues on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Conditions will once again support a few strong storms, with heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds possible. Some areas could see repeated rounds of rain, leading to localized flooding concerns.

By midweek, scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms remain possible, but coverage should become more limited. Temperatures will begin to warm as a ridge of high pressure strengthens over the region.

Severe weather returns for Monday

The end of the week looks warmer and drier, with more sunshine and fewer storm chances. High temperatures are expected to climb above normal, and the Denver area could be approaching 90 degrees by next weekend.

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