Hot weather for the next few days with more smoke, pm storms

DENVER- Today will stay warm with highs in the 90s across the plains and 70s to 80s in the mountains. A few afternoon and evening showers or weak thunderstorms are possible, mainly near the southern foothills and Palmer Divide. Any storms that develop could produce brief gusty winds, and some haze or smoke may begin to move back into the Front Range overnight.

Monday will be a little hotter with only a few afternoon storms around. The best chances will be along the Front Range, Palmer Divide, and Cheyenne Ridge, but many areas will stay dry. Smoke could also make for hazy skies at times, especially early in the day.

Storm chances increase Tuesday as more moisture returns to the region. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected, with the highest coverage from the Front Range east onto the plains. Some stronger storms will be possible, bringing gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

Wednesday will likely be the most active day of the week, with another round of scattered to numerous thunderstorms. A few storms could become strong or severe, especially east of the Front Range. In the mountains, isolated dry thunderstorms could develop, creating a risk for new wildfire starts where little rainfall occurs.

By Thursday and into next weekend, storm chances gradually decrease as a strong ridge of high pressure builds back over the Rockies. A few storms are still possible Thursday, but the bigger story will become the building heat. Temperatures are expected to climb well above normal next weekend, with a significant heat wave developing and some areas approaching record highs by Sunday.

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