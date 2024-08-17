Hot on Saturday, with highs soaring to the upper 90s in Denver

Watch Now
Saturday will be the hottest day on our seven-day forecast. It'll be a great pool day, with highs in the upper-90s. The record high on Saturday is 98 degrees, so there's a good chance of tying or even breaking the record!

If you're looking to cool off, the mountains are a great place to be. Highs will stay comfortable, in the upper-70s to mid-80s, with a few isolated storms and showers popping up over higher terrain in the late-afternoon.

Scattered storms make a comeback Sunday across the metro-area, so you may see a few storms develop around Empower Field before the start of Sunday's Broncos game.

The 90+ temperatures will continue every day next week. We'll be tracking scattered afternoon thunderstorms most days too. Enjoy the summer sizzle and try to stay cool, Colorado!

