It's another mild, but hazy start to the day and we'll continue to see that haze for at least the next two days.

The smoke is coming into Colorado from wildfires burning across the Pacific Northwest and even Canada. This will impact the air quality dramatically as an Air Quality Alert is in place for multiple pollutants until at least 4 p.m. Wednesday for the entire Front Range, including the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains.

Not only will there be high levels of smoke particulates around the metro area, but also high levels of ozone. If you have asthma, COPD or any kind of respiratory problems, stay indoors as much as you can. The air quality is expected to remain unhealthy for everyone while the expected visibility will be extremely poor.

Along with the haze, we're expecting plenty of heat! Temperatures will climb into the upper-80s by lunch, with mid-90s by happy hour. More 70s and even some 80s in the mountains both Wednesday and Thursday.

There's a bit of good news as the wildfire smoke looks to gradually move out late Thursday into Friday. Daytime highs will skyrocket into the upper-90s to near triple digits along the Interstate 25 corridor and Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the week.

So far, it looks like afternoon showers and storms make a comeback Friday and will continue through the weekend.

Temperatures will dip into the low-90s on Friday and Saturday, but then heat right back up again with more near triple-digit heat early next week.

Long string of 90-degree heat across Denver's seven-day forecast

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.