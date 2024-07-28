Watch Now
Hot & dry Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s

Triple digit heat back on the 7-day and smoke returns to Colorado
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has the latest on your forecast for 7/27.
Drier and hotter conditions return to Colorado Sunday. Highs today are set to soar to the mid and upper 90s across the metro-area and plains.

Across the Western slope and over portions of the high country, Fire danger is high today, with a Red Flag Warning in effect until 8 p.m. for strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity.

Temperatures will heat right back up through the middle of next week with more near triple-digit heat and little, if any, rain.

Smoke will also come back into the forecast on Sunday night into Monday. Warnings for Air Quality may need to be posted once again.

