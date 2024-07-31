Hot, dry and hazy conditions persist for Colorado's Front Range amid multiplying, growing gwildfires

It's going to be another hot and dry day for Colorado even after a weak cold front rolls through early this morning.

Temperatures will only be a few degrees cooler, with highs in the mid- to upper-90s. We'll also see some hazier skies across the Denver metro area for at least the next two days.

Fire danger remains elevated across Colorado

Fire danger continues to increase and several fires have developed across our state in the past few days.

A persistent dome of high pressure covers the Rocky Mountain region, blocking any stronger fronts from bringing down temperatures or producing precipitation.

The next chance of any moisture appears to be Friday and Saturday of this week, but even those storms will be quite spotty. They could cause more trouble, though, due to wind and lightning. Be very careful with any burnable materials.

The extended outlook holds little sign of a change with more hot temperatures through next week and only spotty thunderstorms expected.

