Hot and mainly dry across Colorado to round out the week

It's been a hot week and that trend will continue for the next two days. You'll find lots of sunshine for the morning drive, with temperatures in the 50s as you're heading off to work or school!

We'll see temperatures climb into the upper 70s by lunch, with highs in the mid-80s by happy hour. Winds will be much lighter, so the fire weather concerns take a back seat for most areas. It's going to be a great day to get outside, with only a slight chance of isolated storms along the Palmer Divide and east across the plains.

▶️ Watch Lisa's weekend forecast in the video player below.

Denver weather: Scattered storms this weekend, cooler temps next week

Saturday is when things start to get more interesting. Moisture will be building across the eastern plains, and that sets the stage for some stronger thunderstorms. The main threat of severe weather will be along I-25 from Castle Rock north to Denver and then north and east along I-76 stretching into Nebraska. We'll be watching areas close to Greeley, Akron and Sterling for the risk of larger hail and damaging winds. Temperatures will still be well above normal, with highs near 80 degrees in Denver.

Sunday brings more uncertainty. A cold front is expected to push into northeast Colorado, and depending on how strong and deep it is, we could be looking at another round of strong to severe storms. Temperatures will also be more seasonal. We'll see highs in the low 70s on Sunday and it gets quite a bit cooler on Monday.

By Sunday night into Monday, showers and storms should become more widespread as a upper level weather system sweeps through Wyoming and northern Colorado. Northern Colorado looks to get the best chance at meaningful rainfall, with total precipitation estimates in roughly the half-inch to one-inch range for the Denver metro area. The mountains could see accumulating snow, with a pretty good chance, better than 70 percent, above the higher elevations, and even some possibility of snow for the foothills above 7,500 feet. It could stay unsettled and cooler into the middle of next week before things dry out and warm back up for the following weekend.

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