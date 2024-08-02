Hot and hazy, with a few storms possible later today

The hot and dry weather pattern remains in place, with very little rain in store over the next few days.

Fire danger continues to stay elevated as several fires burn across our state.

A persistent dome of high pressure covers the Rocky Mountain region, blocking any cooling fronts from bringing down temperatures or producing precipitation.

Smoke from the fires in Boulder, Larimer and Jefferson counties will spread over the I-25 corridor and across northeast Colorado. We're also seeing smoke from more distant fires filter into the state.

The next chance of any moisture appears to be this afternoon, but even these storms will be quite spotty. They could cause more trouble, though, due to wind and lightning. Be very careful with any burnable materials.

The extended outlook holds little sign of a change with more hot temperatures through the weekend and only spotty thunderstorms expected.

It will get cooler by the middle of next week with a better chance for thunderstorms and highs will drop to the mid- to upper-80s.

