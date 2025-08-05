DENVER — We hit a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Monday and we're in for a repeat Tuesday! Temperatures will soar into near record-setting territory this entire week.

Smoke continues to push in over the plains from wildfires burning out west. We'll see a mostly sunny but hazy sky in town Tuesday and some on and off again smoke over the next few days.

A ridge of high pressure will remain in place through the end of the week. We'll see upper 90s to even some the low 100s from Tuesday through Friday under partly sunny skies.

The record high in Denver for Thursday is 99 degrees, last set in 1980. The current forecast high is 100 degrees, so we could break the record!

By late in the week, moisture slowly starts to return as a weather system approaches from the northwest. A backdoor cold front will scoot across Eastern Colorado late Friday, dropping daytime highs into the 80s for the weekend. We'll be tracking a better chance of some much-needed showers and storms Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Hot and hazy Tuesday with high fire danger across most of western Colorado

