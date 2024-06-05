First 90-degree day of the year expected in Denver Wednesday

Get set to sweat! Toasty temperatures are expected through the rest of the week. Typically, this time of year, Denver sees a high of 79 degrees. Wednesday, we're expecting low 90s.

Denver will see its first 90+ degree day of the year. The average first 90-degree day in the city is June 10. The record for June 5 is 96 degrees, set in 2020.

Highs will soar into the lower 90s again across the Denver metro area Thursday.

Sunshine returns statewide, with dry conditions through midday Friday.

There will be a better chance for storms Friday afternoon, ahead of cooler, more seasonal temperatures this weekend.

So far, it looks like storms will be likely Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evenings, so get your fun in early!

