Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First 90-degree day of the year expected in Denver Wednesday

Summer-time temperatures ahead through the end of the week
High temperatures are expected in the low 90s in Denver Wednesday. It will be breezy at times through the night, but it stays dry and hot Thursday.
Jonah LOrange Photography__Red Rocks.jpeg
Posted at 5:07 AM, Jun 05, 2024

Get set to sweat! Toasty temperatures are expected through the rest of the week. Typically, this time of year, Denver sees a high of 79 degrees. Wednesday, we're expecting low 90s.

jason wright.png

Weather News

June in Denver marks the peak of severe weather season

Robert Garrison
10:07 AM, Jun 02, 2024

Denver will see its first 90+ degree day of the year. The average first 90-degree day in the city is June 10. The record for June 5 is 96 degrees, set in 2020.

Highs will soar into the lower 90s again across the Denver metro area Thursday.

Sunshine returns statewide, with dry conditions through midday Friday.

There will be a better chance for storms Friday afternoon, ahead of cooler, more seasonal temperatures this weekend.

So far, it looks like storms will be likely Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evenings, so get your fun in early!

First 90-degree day of the year expected in Denver Wednesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020