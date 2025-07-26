Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot and dry weekend on tap for the Denver metro area

It's hot and dry Saturday with hazy skies due to wildfire smoke from the west and elevated fire danger on the Western Slope. Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo has your weekend forecast.
DENVER — We’re in for a dry and increasingly hot stretch starting Saturday.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s on Saturday, with even hotter readings, mid to upper 90s, expected on Sunday and Monday.

Breaking record highs is also a possibility this weekend.

Humidity will remain low, which means it won’t feel too sticky; however, the dry air combined with hot temperatures could bring an elevated fire danger, especially in the high country.

Saturday might still feature a couple of gusty, high-based showers, but they’ll be few and far between.

Record possible Sunday

By Sunday, the atmosphere will dry out even more, so most places will stay completely rain-free. If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, the weather should mainly cooperate. Just make sure to stay hydrated and be mindful of fire restrictions if you’re heading into the mountains or planning to camp. Looking ahead to next week, the hot and dry pattern won’t stick around forever.

By Tuesday or Wednesday, moisture is expected to return to the area. This means our chances for showers and thunderstorms will start going up again, especially along and east of the Front Range. It’s still a bit early, but there’s a decent shot at some soaking rain by mid to late week.

