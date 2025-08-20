DENVER — We are in for some pretty intense heat across Colorado over the next two days. Enjoy the early morning hours when temperatures dip into the 60s because we will quickly climb into the upper 80s by lunch and upper 90s by 4 p.m.

An Ozone Action Day Alert is in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday and will likely be extended into Thursday. The higher concentrations of ground level ozone will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

We'll see mostly sunny skies statewide, with very few gusty storms in the mountains. Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the week and we could see some record-tying or breaking highs. The record high on Thursday is 99 and that's what we're calling for in Denver.

We will finally see a break from these 90s, with a cold front that will roll into Colorado on Friday. Temperatures will dip into the 80s on Friday and we'll see a better chance of storms in the afternoon.

It gets even cooler this weekend. In fact, Sunday will be about 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday. We'll see highs in the upper 70s on Sunday and this cooler trend will continue into next week.

Hot and dry in Denver and across most of Colorado for the next two days

