DENVER — It was a beautiful and pretty comfortable weekend, but it's about to get pretty hot for the first full week of August!

We'll see mostly sunny skies this morning, with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s by lunch and mid 90s by happy hour. Very few isolated storms are possible over the far northeastern plains, and the few that do form could turn severe. We could see some larger hail and damaging winds with the few storms that pop up near the Colorado border.

A ridge of high pressure is building in across the west and will remain in place through the end of the week. We'll see upper 90s to even some the low 100s from Tuesday through Friday. By late in the week, moisture slowly starts to return as a weather system approaches from the northwest. This could mean a better chance of some showers and storms by Friday or Saturday and temperatures will drop into the 80s for the weekend.

Hot and dry in Denver all week long

