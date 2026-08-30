Highs will drop into the 80s the next few days with showers, storms

DENVER-This morning will start off fairly quiet, but showers and thunderstorms will begin developing late this morning into the early afternoon. A cluster of storms is expected to move from the mountains and parks toward the Front Range and I-25 corridor by early to mid-afternoon.

Storms will continue spreading east through the afternoon and evening. Most areas will see showers and thunderstorms, with a few storms potentially producing strong, gusty winds. Rain chances will remain fairly active, so keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans.

Monday looks to be the wetter day of the two. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop during the day, with storms moving into the area during the mid to late afternoon. Rain could become more widespread Monday evening and into Monday night.

Things dry out pretty quickly by Tuesday, with much less moisture hanging around. Wednesday and Thursday should be warmer and mostly dry, with only an isolated shower or two possible over the higher elevations. Overall, a warm and dry pattern returns for most of the upcoming week.

Looking ahead to next weekend, rain chances could start to increase again as another weather system approaches from the Pacific Northwest. There’s also some uncertainty about possible tropical moisture moving northward, so the forecast could change as we get closer. For now, enjoy the drier stretch after Monday, but don’t put the rain gear away just yet.

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