Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Highs near 90 degrees again this afternoon, storms this weekend

Another hot, dry day for the Front Range
Denver7 weather
Denver7
Denver7 weather
Posted at 2:32 AM, Jun 06, 2024

DENVER — It's official! Denver International Airport hit 91-degrees Wednesday afternoon, making it the first 90+ day of the year. The average first 90-degree day in the city is June 10.

Hot weather is expected through the rest of the week. Typically, this time of year, Denver sees a high of 80 degrees. Today, we are expecting highs in the 80s and 90s again.

Sunshine returns statewide, with dry conditions through midday Friday.

There will be a better chance for storms Friday afternoon, ahead of cooler, more seasonal temperatures this weekend.

So far, it looks like storms will be likely Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evenings, so get your fun in early!

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020