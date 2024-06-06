Highs near 90 degrees again this afternoon, storms this weekend

DENVER — It's official! Denver International Airport hit 91-degrees Wednesday afternoon, making it the first 90+ day of the year. The average first 90-degree day in the city is June 10.

Hot weather is expected through the rest of the week. Typically, this time of year, Denver sees a high of 80 degrees. Today, we are expecting highs in the 80s and 90s again.

Sunshine returns statewide, with dry conditions through midday Friday.

There will be a better chance for storms Friday afternoon, ahead of cooler, more seasonal temperatures this weekend.

So far, it looks like storms will be likely Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evenings, so get your fun in early!

