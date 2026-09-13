Highs in the 90s for Sunday afternoon with chances for showers/storms

Denver will start off sunny and warm, with temperatures climbing quickly through the day. It’ll feel more like summer than early fall, with highs around 90 to 95 degrees.

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By late afternoon and into the evening, there’s a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Rain won’t be widespread, but any storms that develop could bring some strong, gusty winds, with the biggest concern being brief wind gusts around 50 mph.

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Monday will stay warm, although clouds and a few showers could keep things from heating up quite as much. Storm chances will be highest near the mountains and Palmer Divide, with some activity possibly moving toward Denver and the plains Monday evening.

A stronger cold front will move through Monday night, bringing a big change for Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s, making for a much cooler day compared with the weekend.

90s return today before cool down next week

The rest of the week looks unsettled, with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms but plenty of uncertainty about exactly when and where they’ll develop. Temperatures should settle closer to normal for the second half of the week, with Thursday currently looking like one of the wetter days.

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