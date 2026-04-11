Highs in the 70s for Sunday with elevated fire danger across the state

DENVER — Starting tonight, expect kind of a mixed bag as scattered showers and a few thunderstorms move through the area. These won’t be super widespread, but the ones that do form could pack a punch with gusty winds. It’ll be pretty common to see wind gusts in the 30 to 45 mph range, and in a few spots, especially stronger storms could briefly push winds up near 60 mph. The best chance for this activity will be through the early evening, then things should calm down fairly quickly around sunset as the atmosphere settles.

Once we get past tonight, the weather shifts gears pretty quickly. Sunday and Monday both look warm and dry, with more sunshine and a noticeable uptick in temperatures. It won’t be completely calm though, as breezy to windy conditions develop, especially in the afternoons. The winds won’t be quite as intense everywhere as what we could see tonight, but they’ll still be strong enough to notice, particularly in higher terrain and some southern areas.

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Those warmer, drier, and breezy conditions will also bring some elevated fire weather concerns, especially on Sunday and Monday. That just means the combination of low humidity and gusty winds could make it easier for fires to start and spread. It’s not extreme everywhere, but it’s something to keep in mind if you’re spending time outdoors or doing anything that could spark a flame.

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By Tuesday, a weak weather system moves in and shakes things up a bit. This one doesn’t look very strong, so we’re mainly expecting a chance for light showers rather than anything heavy or severe. Temperatures may cool off slightly, and clouds will likely increase, but overall it looks like a pretty mild and somewhat unsettled day without major impacts.

From fire danger to snow in Colorado

After that, things dry out again heading into Wednesday and Thursday. Expect a return to more sunshine, warmer temperatures, and generally calm weather. By the time we get to Friday and Saturday, chances for snow increase in the high country as well as the eastern plains and metro area.

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